Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Eve Security Observability of AI Agent Interactions: Observability platform for monitoring and analyzing AI agent interactions. built by Eve Security. Core capabilities include Real-time observability of AI agent actions, Agent-to-agent communication monitoring, Behavioral analysis of AI agent activity..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.