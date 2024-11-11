Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Escape API Security Platform is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Escape Technologies. StackHawk StackHawk is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by StackHawk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building APIs and single-page applications should use Escape API Security Platform for business logic flaws that generic DAST tools ignore, particularly BOLA and IDOR vulnerabilities in GraphQL and microservice architectures. The platform's API discovery and automated remediation code generation cut the usual triage-to-fix cycle; CI/CD integration with low false positive rates means developers actually run it pre-commit instead of letting scan results pile up in tickets. Skip this if your attack surface is primarily traditional monolithic web apps or if you need runtime protection in addition to pre-deployment testing; Escape is strictly DAST-focused and won't catch post-deployment anomalies.
Development teams shipping APIs at velocity need StackHawk StackHawk because it discovers and tests APIs directly from your repositories and CI/CD pipelines, eliminating the manual inventory work that kills AppSec programs at scale. The platform's CI/CD-native DAST and automated API discovery mean security runs where developers already work, reducing friction that typically tanks adoption in startup and SMB environments. Skip this if your priority is post-deployment production monitoring; StackHawk is built for shifting left in the development pipeline, not for continuous runtime surveillance of live applications.
DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus
AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Escape API Security Platform vs StackHawk StackHawk for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Escape API Security Platform: DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include API and Single Page Application DAST, Business Logic Security Testing (BOLA, IDOR, Access Control), API and Web Application Discovery..
StackHawk StackHawk: AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Automated API and application discovery from source code repositories, CI/CD-native dynamic application security testing, AI-powered OpenAPI spec generation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Escape API Security Platform differentiates with API and Single Page Application DAST, Business Logic Security Testing (BOLA, IDOR, Access Control), API and Web Application Discovery. StackHawk StackHawk differentiates with Automated API and application discovery from source code repositories, CI/CD-native dynamic application security testing, AI-powered OpenAPI spec generation.
Escape API Security Platform is developed by Escape Technologies. StackHawk StackHawk is developed by StackHawk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Escape API Security Platform integrates with Wiz, CI/CD platforms, Cloud providers, Git providers, API Gateways and 1 more. StackHawk StackHawk integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Slack, Jira. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Escape API Security Platform and StackHawk StackHawk serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox