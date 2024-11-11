Escape API Security Platform: DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include API and Single Page Application DAST, Business Logic Security Testing (BOLA, IDOR, Access Control), API and Web Application Discovery..

StackHawk StackHawk: AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Automated API and application discovery from source code repositories, CI/CD-native dynamic application security testing, AI-powered OpenAPI spec generation..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.