Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..

Escape API Security Platform: DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include API and Single Page Application DAST, Business Logic Security Testing (BOLA, IDOR, Access Control), API and Web Application Discovery..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.