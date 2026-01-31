Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. Escape API Security Platform is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building APIs and single-page applications should use Escape API Security Platform for business logic flaws that generic DAST tools ignore, particularly BOLA and IDOR vulnerabilities in GraphQL and microservice architectures. The platform's API discovery and automated remediation code generation cut the usual triage-to-fix cycle; CI/CD integration with low false positive rates means developers actually run it pre-commit instead of letting scan results pile up in tickets. Skip this if your attack surface is primarily traditional monolithic web apps or if you need runtime protection in addition to pre-deployment testing; Escape is strictly DAST-focused and won't catch post-deployment anomalies.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs Escape API Security Platform for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
Escape API Security Platform: DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include API and Single Page Application DAST, Business Logic Security Testing (BOLA, IDOR, Access Control), API and Web Application Discovery..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning. Escape API Security Platform differentiates with API and Single Page Application DAST, Business Logic Security Testing (BOLA, IDOR, Access Control), API and Web Application Discovery.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. Escape API Security Platform is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and Escape API Security Platform serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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