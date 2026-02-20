Enveil Secure AI: PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos. built by Enveil. Core capabilities include Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation..

NeuralTrust Model Scanner: Scans AI models for malicious code, vulnerabilities, and unsafe artifacts pre-deployment. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Detection of deserialization vulnerabilities (CWE-502) including unsafe pickle opcodes and attack patterns, Detection of dangerous module imports and references (CWE-506), Detection of network vulnerabilities including embedded URLs and external requests (CWE-924)..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.