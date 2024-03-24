Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Envalid is a free static application security testing tool. validator.js is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Node.js teams that need config validation without external dependencies should use Envalid; it catches environment variable misconfigurations at startup rather than letting them surface in production, and the immutable access pattern prevents accidental mutations that create security gaps. At 1,547 GitHub stars with zero maintained alternatives in this specific niche, adoption signal is real. Skip this if you're running polyglot infrastructure where validation logic needs to live outside your application layer, or if your risk model treats env var exposure as a solved problem already handled upstream.
Frontend and Node.js developers embedding input validation into their applications will find validator.js indispensable for catching malformed data before it reaches business logic; the library's 23,758 GitHub stars reflect years of real-world hardening by thousands of teams. It sanitizes and validates strings across 50+ formats (emails, URLs, credit cards, phone numbers) with minimal dependencies, making it fast to integrate into existing codebases without bloat. Skip this if you're looking for a runtime WAF or SAST scanner that catches injection flaws in your code; validator.js is hygiene at the boundary, not vulnerability detection.
A Node.js library for validating environment variables and providing immutable access to configuration values in applications.
A library of string validators and sanitizers.
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Common questions about comparing Envalid vs validator.js for your static application security testing needs.
Envalid: A Node.js library for validating environment variables and providing immutable access to configuration values in applications..
validator.js: A library of string validators and sanitizers..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Envalid is open-source with 1,547 GitHub stars. validator.js is open-source with 23,758 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Envalid and validator.js serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Validation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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