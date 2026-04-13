Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Adronite is a commercial static application security testing tool by Adronite. validator.js is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Frontend and Node.js developers embedding input validation into their applications will find validator.js indispensable for catching malformed data before it reaches business logic; the library's 23,758 GitHub stars reflect years of real-world hardening by thousands of teams. It sanitizes and validates strings across 50+ formats (emails, URLs, credit cards, phone numbers) with minimal dependencies, making it fast to integrate into existing codebases without bloat. Skip this if you're looking for a runtime WAF or SAST scanner that catches injection flaws in your code; validator.js is hygiene at the boundary, not vulnerability detection.
AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis.
A library of string validators and sanitizers.
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Common questions about comparing Adronite vs validator.js for your static application security testing needs.
Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..
validator.js: A library of string validators and sanitizers..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adronite is developed by Adronite. validator.js is open-source with 23,758 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adronite and validator.js serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Adronite is Commercial while validator.js is Free, validator.js is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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