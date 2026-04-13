validator.js

Frontend and Node.js developers embedding input validation into their applications will find validator.js indispensable for catching malformed data before it reaches business logic; the library's 23,758 GitHub stars reflect years of real-world hardening by thousands of teams. It sanitizes and validates strings across 50+ formats (emails, URLs, credit cards, phone numbers) with minimal dependencies, making it fast to integrate into existing codebases without bloat. Skip this if you're looking for a runtime WAF or SAST scanner that catches injection flaws in your code; validator.js is hygiene at the boundary, not vulnerability detection.