Node.js teams that need config validation without external dependencies should use Envalid; it catches environment variable misconfigurations at startup rather than letting them surface in production, and the immutable access pattern prevents accidental mutations that create security gaps. At 1,547 GitHub stars with zero maintained alternatives in this specific niche, adoption signal is real. Skip this if you're running polyglot infrastructure where validation logic needs to live outside your application layer, or if your risk model treats env var exposure as a solved problem already handled upstream.

Joi Security

Backend developers and security engineers validating Joi schemas in Node.js applications should use Joi Security to catch injection flaws before they reach production; it's the only free tool that systematically tests Joi validators against XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF vectors instead of relying on generic linting. The CLI integration means assessment runs locally in your pipeline without vendor dependencies or SaaS overhead. Skip this if your validation layer doesn't use Joi or if you need coverage across multiple schema libraries; the tool's narrow focus is also its strength.