Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Envalid is a free static application security testing tool. Joi Security is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Node.js teams that need config validation without external dependencies should use Envalid; it catches environment variable misconfigurations at startup rather than letting them surface in production, and the immutable access pattern prevents accidental mutations that create security gaps. At 1,547 GitHub stars with zero maintained alternatives in this specific niche, adoption signal is real. Skip this if you're running polyglot infrastructure where validation logic needs to live outside your application layer, or if your risk model treats env var exposure as a solved problem already handled upstream.
Backend developers and security engineers validating Joi schemas in Node.js applications should use Joi Security to catch injection flaws before they reach production; it's the only free tool that systematically tests Joi validators against XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF vectors instead of relying on generic linting. The CLI integration means assessment runs locally in your pipeline without vendor dependencies or SaaS overhead. Skip this if your validation layer doesn't use Joi or if you need coverage across multiple schema libraries; the tool's narrow focus is also its strength.
A Node.js library for validating environment variables and providing immutable access to configuration values in applications.
A CLI tool that performs security assessments on Joi validator schemas by testing them against various attack vectors including XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF.
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Common questions about comparing Envalid vs Joi Security for your static application security testing needs.
Envalid: A Node.js library for validating environment variables and providing immutable access to configuration values in applications..
Joi Security: A CLI tool that performs security assessments on Joi validator schemas by testing them against various attack vectors including XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Envalid and Joi Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Nodejs. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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