Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Entersoft Security. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP should choose Entersoft Managed Cloud Security for its architecture-first approach; most CSPM tools start with configuration drift, but Entersoft reviews your design before it breaks. The vendor holds ISO 27017 and 27018 certifications specifically for cloud environments, and covers six major compliance frameworks including NIST CSPM. Skip this if you need managed detection and response layered on top of posture management; Entersoft prioritizes the ID and PR functions of NIST CSF 2.0 but leaves the continuous monitoring and response piece to your existing SOC.
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple cloud providers need Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance primarily because its agentless architecture covers your entire cloud estate without the operational friction of agent deployments. The 150+ framework coverage and native support for AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud means you're not retrofitting compliance tooling around your actual infrastructure. Skip this if your compliance burden is light or single-cloud; the real value is justifying the spend when you're already juggling five different cloud environments and auditors demanding proof that nothing slipped through the gaps.
Managed cloud security services for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments
Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks
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Common questions about comparing Entersoft Managed Cloud Security vs Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance for your cloud security posture management needs.
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security: Managed cloud security services for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. built by Entersoft Security. Core capabilities include Cloud architecture review, Cloud configuration review, Cloud vulnerability assessment and penetration testing..
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance: Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security differentiates with Cloud architecture review, Cloud configuration review, Cloud vulnerability assessment and penetration testing. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance differentiates with Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud.
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security is developed by Entersoft Security. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security integrates with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security and Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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