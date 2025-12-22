Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..

Entersoft Managed Cloud Security: Managed cloud security services for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. built by Entersoft Security. Core capabilities include Cloud architecture review, Cloud configuration review, Cloud vulnerability assessment and penetration testing..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.