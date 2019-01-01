Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple cloud providers need Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance primarily because its agentless architecture covers your entire cloud estate without the operational friction of agent deployments. The 150+ framework coverage and native support for AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud means you're not retrofitting compliance tooling around your actual infrastructure. Skip this if your compliance burden is light or single-cloud; the real value is justifying the spend when you're already juggling five different cloud environments and auditors demanding proof that nothing slipped through the gaps.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance: Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance differentiates with Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Aikido Security. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) integrates with Vanta, Drata. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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