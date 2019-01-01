Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..

Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance: Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.