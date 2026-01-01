Enkrypt AI Policy Engine: Converts AI governance policies and regulations into enforceable controls. built by Enkrypt AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language policy to control conversion, PDF regulation ingestion and parsing, Clause-level traceability to source documents..

KonaSense: Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails. built by KonaSense. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and risk-tier visualization across GenAI tools, SaaS-embedded AI, and browser extensions, Real-time prompt and model output evaluation with block, redact, and coach responses, Sensitive data detection and redaction (PII, credentials, source code, regulated data) at point of use..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.