Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is a commercial ai governance tool by Fiddler AI. KonaSense is a commercial ai governance tool by KonaSense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance
Enterprise security teams deploying AI systems across multiple cloud platforms need centralized visibility into model behavior and compliance posture, and Fiddler AI delivers that through native integrations with SageMaker, Vertex AI, and Databricks rather than forcing custom connectors. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions including risk assessment and policy enforcement, which means you're getting governance scaffolding that actually maps to regulatory expectations instead of bolted-on compliance theater. Skip this if your AI footprint is still experimental or limited to a single cloud provider; Fiddler's value compounds with scale and complexity, and smaller deployments won't justify the commercial pricing.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI sprawl need KonaSense to actually see what's happening before enforcing policy, not after. It maps every GenAI tool employees are using, then blocks sensitive data exfiltration and prompt injection at the moment of interaction; the investigation-grade audit trail means you can replay exactly what got sent to ChatGPT and why it was allowed or blocked. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet quantified which departments are using which AI tools, because KonaSense assumes you want control, not visibility theater.
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails.
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Common questions about comparing AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance vs KonaSense for your ai governance needs.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..
KonaSense: Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails. built by KonaSense. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and risk-tier visualization across GenAI tools, SaaS-embedded AI, and browser extensions, Real-time prompt and model output evaluation with block, redact, and coach responses, Sensitive data detection and redaction (PII, credentials, source code, regulated data) at point of use..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance differentiates with Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection. KonaSense differentiates with Shadow AI discovery and risk-tier visualization across GenAI tools, SaaS-embedded AI, and browser extensions, Real-time prompt and model output evaluation with block, redact, and coach responses, Sensitive data detection and redaction (PII, credentials, source code, regulated data) at point of use.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is developed by Fiddler AI. KonaSense is developed by KonaSense founded in 2026-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance integrates with Amazon SageMaker AI, Google Cloud Vertex AI, NVIDIA NIM, NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails, Databricks and 1 more. KonaSense integrates with Vanta. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance and KonaSense serve similar AI Governance use cases: both are AI Governance tools, both cover AI Governance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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