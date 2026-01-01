AI Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by Domino Data Lab. KonaSense is a commercial ai governance tool by KonaSense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI sprawl need KonaSense to actually see what's happening before enforcing policy, not after. It maps every GenAI tool employees are using, then blocks sensitive data exfiltration and prompt injection at the moment of interaction; the investigation-grade audit trail means you can replay exactly what got sent to ChatGPT and why it was allowed or blocked. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet quantified which departments are using which AI tools, because KonaSense assumes you want control, not visibility theater.
AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle
Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails.
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Common questions about comparing AI Governance vs KonaSense for your ai governance needs.
AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle. built by Domino Data Lab. headquartered in United States..
KonaSense: Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails. built by KonaSense. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and risk-tier visualization across GenAI tools, SaaS-embedded AI, and browser extensions, Real-time prompt and model output evaluation with block, redact, and coach responses, Sensitive data detection and redaction (PII, credentials, source code, regulated data) at point of use..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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