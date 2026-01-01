Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.

KonaSense

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI sprawl need KonaSense to actually see what's happening before enforcing policy, not after. It maps every GenAI tool employees are using, then blocks sensitive data exfiltration and prompt injection at the moment of interaction; the investigation-grade audit trail means you can replay exactly what got sent to ChatGPT and why it was allowed or blocked. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet quantified which departments are using which AI tools, because KonaSense assumes you want control, not visibility theater.