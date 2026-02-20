Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to correlate internal asset gaps with external-facing exposure will find real value in Encore's dual CAASM-EASM approach. The platform maps unmapped assets across both sides of your perimeter, then flags which security tools are misconfigured or creating blind spots, which directly addresses the ID.AM and ID.RA gaps most organizations can't articulate. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy on-premises infrastructure or expect vendor support at the scale of a 500-person firm; Encore's six-person team means your implementation hinges on API maturity and self-service capability.

JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across cloud and on-premises infrastructure need JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management primarily for its data consolidation engine, which actually connects disparate asset inventories instead of just aggregating them. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA strongly, meaning you get usable asset context and risk scoring rather than raw lists. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on a cloud provider or runs entirely on legacy on-premises systems where asset discovery is still manual; JupiterOne assumes some baseline inventory maturity to work from.