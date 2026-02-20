Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Encore is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Encore. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by JupiterOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to correlate internal asset gaps with external-facing exposure will find real value in Encore's dual CAASM-EASM approach. The platform maps unmapped assets across both sides of your perimeter, then flags which security tools are misconfigured or creating blind spots, which directly addresses the ID.AM and ID.RA gaps most organizations can't articulate. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy on-premises infrastructure or expect vendor support at the scale of a 500-person firm; Encore's six-person team means your implementation hinges on API maturity and self-service capability.
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across cloud and on-premises infrastructure need JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management primarily for its data consolidation engine, which actually connects disparate asset inventories instead of just aggregating them. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA strongly, meaning you get usable asset context and risk scoring rather than raw lists. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on a cloud provider or runs entirely on legacy on-premises systems where asset discovery is still manual; JupiterOne assumes some baseline inventory maturity to work from.
ASM platform combining CAASM & EASM for full attack surface visibility.
Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control
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Common questions about comparing Encore vs JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Encore: ASM platform combining CAASM & EASM for full attack surface visibility. built by Encore. Core capabilities include Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) for internal asset visibility, External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for internet-facing asset discovery, Coverage gap identification across security tools..
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control. built by JupiterOne. Core capabilities include Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Encore differentiates with Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) for internal asset visibility, External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for internet-facing asset discovery, Coverage gap identification across security tools. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management differentiates with Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring.
Encore is developed by Encore. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is developed by JupiterOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Encore and JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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