Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM): External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery and inventory, Continuous attack surface monitoring, DNS and internet record mapping..

Strobes Attack Surface Management: Platform for continuous attack surface discovery, monitoring, and remediation. built by Strobes Security. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across websites, subdomains, cloud resources, and endpoints, Vulnerability scanning for misconfigurations, CVEs, and zero-day vulnerabilities, Shadow IT discovery to identify unmanaged applications and forgotten domains..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.