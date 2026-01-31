Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Edgescan. Strobes Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Strobes Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under sprawling cloud infrastructure will get real value from Edgescan Attack Surface Management because it actually finds the assets you've forgotten you own, not just rescans what's already in your inventory. The platform maps DNS records, subdomains, and APIs continuously without requiring agents or network access, covering ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 where most ASM tools go shallow. Skip this if your priority is remediation workflow automation or integration with existing ticketing systems; Edgescan excels at discovery and exposure alerting, not orchestration of the fix.
Strobes Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and forgotten domain sprawl will see immediate ROI from Strobes Attack Surface Management; it finds what your inventory doesn't know exists, then actually tells you which discoveries matter through business-context risk scoring rather than raw vulnerability counts. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA deeply across cloud, endpoints, and web properties, with real-time monitoring that catches emerging exposures before they're weaponized. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or insider threat detection; Strobes is discovery and prevention, not response.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring
Platform for continuous attack surface discovery, monitoring, and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) vs Strobes Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM): External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery and inventory, Continuous attack surface monitoring, DNS and internet record mapping..
Strobes Attack Surface Management: Platform for continuous attack surface discovery, monitoring, and remediation. built by Strobes Security. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across websites, subdomains, cloud resources, and endpoints, Vulnerability scanning for misconfigurations, CVEs, and zero-day vulnerabilities, Shadow IT discovery to identify unmanaged applications and forgotten domains..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) differentiates with Internet-facing asset discovery and inventory, Continuous attack surface monitoring, DNS and internet record mapping. Strobes Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous asset discovery across websites, subdomains, cloud resources, and endpoints, Vulnerability scanning for misconfigurations, CVEs, and zero-day vulnerabilities, Shadow IT discovery to identify unmanaged applications and forgotten domains.
Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) is developed by Edgescan. Strobes Attack Surface Management is developed by Strobes Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Strobes Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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