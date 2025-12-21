Akamai DNS Posture Management: DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..

Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM): External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery and inventory, Continuous attack surface monitoring, DNS and internet record mapping..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.