Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is a free mobile app security tool. Vuldroid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App
Security trainers and penetration testers building hands-on labs for hybrid mobile app vulnerabilities will find DVHMA valuable because it's purpose-built for Cordova-based apps, the exact stack most teams skip in their testing rotations. The 269 GitHub stars and Apache Cordova foundation mean you're working with realistic attack surfaces that commercial vulnerable apps often ignore. Skip this if your team needs a polished UI or vulnerability hints; DVHMA assumes you already know what you're hunting for.
Security training teams and pentesters building internal labs need Vuldroid because it's free, open-source, and deliberately flawed in ways that map directly to OWASP Mobile Top 10 vulnerabilities rather than contrived sandbox scenarios. The 66 GitHub stars and active Android security community forks demonstrate it's actually used for red-team preparation, not just abandoned. Skip this if you need a commercial training platform with progress tracking, reporting, or compliance audit trails; Vuldroid is a vulnerability container, not a learning management system.
DVHMA is an intentionally vulnerable Android hybrid mobile app built with Apache Cordova for security testing and educational purposes.
A deliberately vulnerable Android application containing multiple security flaws designed for educational purposes and security training.
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Common questions about comparing DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App vs Vuldroid for your mobile app security needs.
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App: DVHMA is an intentionally vulnerable Android hybrid mobile app built with Apache Cordova for security testing and educational purposes..
Vuldroid: A deliberately vulnerable Android application containing multiple security flaws designed for educational purposes and security training..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App and Vuldroid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Education, Android Security, Vulnerable Applications. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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