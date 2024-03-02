DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App

Security trainers and penetration testers building hands-on labs for hybrid mobile app vulnerabilities will find DVHMA valuable because it's purpose-built for Cordova-based apps, the exact stack most teams skip in their testing rotations. The 269 GitHub stars and Apache Cordova foundation mean you're working with realistic attack surfaces that commercial vulnerable apps often ignore. Skip this if your team needs a polished UI or vulnerability hints; DVHMA assumes you already know what you're hunting for.