Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. Vuldroid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
Security training teams and pentesters building internal labs need Vuldroid because it's free, open-source, and deliberately flawed in ways that map directly to OWASP Mobile Top 10 vulnerabilities rather than contrived sandbox scenarios. The 66 GitHub stars and active Android security community forks demonstrate it's actually used for red-team preparation, not just abandoned. Skip this if you need a commercial training platform with progress tracking, reporting, or compliance audit trails; Vuldroid is a vulnerability container, not a learning management system.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
A deliberately vulnerable Android application containing multiple security flaws designed for educational purposes and security training.
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Common questions about comparing Antiy PTA-mobile vs Vuldroid for your mobile app security needs.
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
Vuldroid: A deliberately vulnerable Android application containing multiple security flaws designed for educational purposes and security training..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy PTA-mobile and Vuldroid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial while Vuldroid is Free, Vuldroid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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