DumpsterDiver

Teams hunting for secrets in large codebases or data repositories will appreciate DumpsterDiver because entropy-based detection catches obfuscated keys that regex alone misses. The tool is free and runs offline, which means you can scan sensitive repositories without shipping data to a vendor or waiting on API quotas. Skip this if you need automated remediation workflows or deep integration with your CI/CD pipeline; DumpsterDiver finds the problem but leaves the cleanup to you.