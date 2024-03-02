Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DumpsterDiver is a free static application security testing tool. git-all-secrets is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams hunting for secrets in large codebases or data repositories will appreciate DumpsterDiver because entropy-based detection catches obfuscated keys that regex alone misses. The tool is free and runs offline, which means you can scan sensitive repositories without shipping data to a vendor or waiting on API quotas. Skip this if you need automated remediation workflows or deep integration with your CI/CD pipeline; DumpsterDiver finds the problem but leaves the cleanup to you.
DevOps and infrastructure teams auditing legacy codebases for leaked credentials will prefer git-all-secrets because it bundles multiple detectors (truffleHog, git-secrets, others) into one scan instead of running them separately. The tool is free and sits on GitHub with 1,136 stars, meaning you're inheriting a community-maintained aggregator rather than vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across new commits or role-based remediation workflows; git-all-secrets is a one-time audit tool, not a pre-commit gate or developer platform.
DumpsterDiver analyzes large datasets to detect hardcoded secrets, keys, and passwords using entropy calculations and customizable search rules.
A tool that combines multiple open source Git scanning utilities to detect and list secrets stored in Git repositories for security audits and compliance checks.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing DumpsterDiver vs git-all-secrets for your static application security testing needs.
DumpsterDiver: DumpsterDiver analyzes large datasets to detect hardcoded secrets, keys, and passwords using entropy calculations and customizable search rules..
git-all-secrets: A tool that combines multiple open source Git scanning utilities to detect and list secrets stored in Git repositories for security audits and compliance checks..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DumpsterDiver is open-source with 1,024 GitHub stars. git-all-secrets is open-source with 1,136 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DumpsterDiver and git-all-secrets serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Security Scanning, Open Source, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox