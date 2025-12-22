Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. git-all-secrets is a free secrets detection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
DevOps and infrastructure teams auditing legacy codebases for leaked credentials will prefer git-all-secrets because it bundles multiple detectors (truffleHog, git-secrets, others) into one scan instead of running them separately. The tool is free and sits on GitHub with 1,136 stars, meaning you're inheriting a community-maintained aggregator rather than vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across new commits or role-based remediation workflows; git-all-secrets is a one-time audit tool, not a pre-commit gate or developer platform.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
A tool that combines multiple open source Git scanning utilities to detect and list secrets stored in Git repositories for security audits and compliance checks.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs git-all-secrets for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
git-all-secrets: A tool that combines multiple open source Git scanning utilities to detect and list secrets stored in Git repositories for security audits and compliance checks..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. git-all-secrets is open-source with 1,136 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and git-all-secrets serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both cover DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is Commercial while git-all-secrets is Free, git-all-secrets is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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