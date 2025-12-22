Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

git-all-secrets: A tool that combines multiple open source Git scanning utilities to detect and list secrets stored in Git repositories for security audits and compliance checks..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.