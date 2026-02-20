Duality Technologies AI Assistant: Privacy-preserving AI research assistant for secure analysis of sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Natural language interface for querying data without schema or syntax knowledge, End-to-end research workflow execution from hypothesis to insight, Automated report generation with visualizations..

Protopia Roundtrip Protection (SGT): Eliminates plaintext LLM inference exposure via client-side data transformation. built by Protopia AI. Core capabilities include Stained Glass Transform (SGT): stochastic data transformation that converts prompts into a protected representation before leaving the client, End-to-end elimination of plaintext exposure across the full LLM inference lifecycle (prompt input to model output), Client-side private output key: only the authorized client can decrypt and read the full model response in plaintext..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.