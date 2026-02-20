Daxa.ai Pebblo: Dual-layer AI security platform for RAG chatbots covering model and retrieval. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include Policy-based AI model routing by user or group to approved models, Real-time sensitive data redaction before prompts reach the model (Safe Infer), Model completion validation for appropriateness and compliance..

Protopia Roundtrip Protection (SGT): Eliminates plaintext LLM inference exposure via client-side data transformation. built by Protopia AI. Core capabilities include Stained Glass Transform (SGT): stochastic data transformation that converts prompts into a protected representation before leaving the client, End-to-end elimination of plaintext exposure across the full LLM inference lifecycle (prompt input to model output), Client-side private output key: only the authorized client can decrypt and read the full model response in plaintext..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.