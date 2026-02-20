Daxa Pebblo (HPE Secure AI Factory): Shift-left AI data security gateway blocking sensitive data before LLM ingestion. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include MCP-native security: validates permissions and sanitizes payloads at the protocol level before reaching AI assistants, Agent behavior controls: policy-based guardrails to prevent unsafe autonomous agent actions, Real-time Data Loss Prevention: blocks secrets, credentials, and proprietary code from leaving the environment..

Protopia Roundtrip Protection (SGT): Eliminates plaintext LLM inference exposure via client-side data transformation. built by Protopia AI. Core capabilities include Stained Glass Transform (SGT): stochastic data transformation that converts prompts into a protected representation before leaving the client, End-to-end elimination of plaintext exposure across the full LLM inference lifecycle (prompt input to model output), Client-side private output key: only the authorized client can decrypt and read the full model response in plaintext..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.