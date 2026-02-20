Duality Technologies AI Assistant: Privacy-preserving AI research assistant for secure analysis of sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Natural language interface for querying data without schema or syntax knowledge, End-to-end research workflow execution from hypothesis to insight, Automated report generation with visualizations..

Hardshell: AI security platform protecting training data from poisoning and leakage. built by Hardshell. Core capabilities include Data poisoning detection and mitigation, Membership inference risk reduction, Model leakage prevention..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.