Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform is a commercial insider threat detection tool by DTEX Systems. DTEX Third-party Insider Risk is a commercial insider threat detection tool by DTEX Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams fighting data exfiltration and negligent insiders will get real value from DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform because its behavioral analytics catch gradual risk escalation before it becomes a breach, not just flag anomalies after the fact. The platform's dynamic risk scoring and pseudonymization mean you can investigate incidents without creating new compliance headaches, and the lightweight agent won't trigger the performance complaints that kill adoption at larger deployments. Skip this if your priority is detecting external threat actors; DTEX is purpose-built for insider risk, not lateral movement or command-and-control, so it's a complement to EDR, not a replacement.
Enterprise security teams managing contractor and vendor access at scale need DTEX Third-party Insider Risk because it actually distinguishes between negligent, compromised, and intentional insider behavior instead of just flagging anomalies and calling it done. The tool covers four critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions, GV.SC supply chain risk and PR.AA access control especially, and handles credential compromise detection alongside behavioral analysis in a single deployment. Skip this if your third-party population is under 50 users or if you're hunting for a tool that also manages your employee insider threat program; DTEX is purpose-built for external access monitoring and doesn't try to do both equally well.
Platform combining DLP, UAM, and UEBA for insider risk management
Monitors third-party insider risk through behavioral analysis and access control
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Common questions about comparing DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform vs DTEX Third-party Insider Risk for your insider threat detection needs.
DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform: Platform combining DLP, UAM, and UEBA for insider risk management. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include User activity monitoring across endpoints, Behavioral analytics and anomaly detection, Data loss prevention capabilities..
DTEX Third-party Insider Risk: Monitors third-party insider risk through behavioral analysis and access control. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Real-time visibility into third-party user access and behaviors, Dynamic risk scoring for prioritizing anomalous behavior, Behavioral intelligence to distinguish malicious, outsmarted, and negligent insiders..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform differentiates with User activity monitoring across endpoints, Behavioral analytics and anomaly detection, Data loss prevention capabilities. DTEX Third-party Insider Risk differentiates with Real-time visibility into third-party user access and behaviors, Dynamic risk scoring for prioritizing anomalous behavior, Behavioral intelligence to distinguish malicious, outsmarted, and negligent insiders.
DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform is developed by DTEX Systems. DTEX Third-party Insider Risk is developed by DTEX Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform and DTEX Third-party Insider Risk serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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