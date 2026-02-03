DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform: Platform combining DLP, UAM, and UEBA for insider risk management. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include User activity monitoring across endpoints, Behavioral analytics and anomaly detection, Data loss prevention capabilities..

DTEX Third-party Insider Risk: Monitors third-party insider risk through behavioral analysis and access control. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Real-time visibility into third-party user access and behaviors, Dynamic risk scoring for prioritizing anomalous behavior, Behavioral intelligence to distinguish malicious, outsmarted, and negligent insiders..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.