Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata Time Tracking is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Arexdata. DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform is a commercial insider threat detection tool by DTEX Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams enforcing insider threat policies will find value in Arexdata Time Tracking's activity logging and real-time alerting without the endpoint bloat of full EDR; on-premises deployment keeps sensitive workstation data off third-party infrastructure. The tool covers continuous monitoring and access control enforcement under NIST CSF 2.0, though it lacks the behavioral analytics and forensic depth that larger enterprises often demand for incident response. Skip this if you need cross-platform visibility beyond Windows or expect deep integration with your existing SIEM.
DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams fighting data exfiltration and negligent insiders will get real value from DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform because its behavioral analytics catch gradual risk escalation before it becomes a breach, not just flag anomalies after the fact. The platform's dynamic risk scoring and pseudonymization mean you can investigate incidents without creating new compliance headaches, and the lightweight agent won't trigger the performance complaints that kill adoption at larger deployments. Skip this if your priority is detecting external threat actors; DTEX is purpose-built for insider risk, not lateral movement or command-and-control, so it's a complement to EDR, not a replacement.
Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design.
Platform combining DLP, UAM, and UEBA for insider risk management
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Arexdata Time Tracking vs DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform for your insider threat detection needs.
Arexdata Time Tracking: Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files..
DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform: Platform combining DLP, UAM, and UEBA for insider risk management. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include User activity monitoring across endpoints, Behavioral analytics and anomaly detection, Data loss prevention capabilities..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata Time Tracking differentiates with Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files. DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform differentiates with User activity monitoring across endpoints, Behavioral analytics and anomaly detection, Data loss prevention capabilities.
Arexdata Time Tracking is developed by Arexdata. DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform is developed by DTEX Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arexdata Time Tracking and DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox