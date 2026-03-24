Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Above is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Above Security. DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform is a commercial insider threat detection tool by DTEX Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in insider threat noise will appreciate Above's behavioral narrative approach, which builds intent-based profiles across SaaS and collaboration tools instead of firing rule-based alerts on every permission spike. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, giving you the detection layer most insider threat tools skip in favor of access controls. Skip this if your organization lacks a dedicated insider risk program or treats the problem as purely a legal/HR concern; Above assumes you have investigators ready to act on detailed behavioral reports.
DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams fighting data exfiltration and negligent insiders will get real value from DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform because its behavioral analytics catch gradual risk escalation before it becomes a breach, not just flag anomalies after the fact. The platform's dynamic risk scoring and pseudonymization mean you can investigate incidents without creating new compliance headaches, and the lightweight agent won't trigger the performance complaints that kill adoption at larger deployments. Skip this if your priority is detecting external threat actors; DTEX is purpose-built for insider risk, not lateral movement or command-and-control, so it's a complement to EDR, not a replacement.
Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis.
Platform combining DLP, UAM, and UEBA for insider risk management
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Common questions about comparing Above vs DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform for your insider threat detection needs.
Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..
DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform: Platform combining DLP, UAM, and UEBA for insider risk management. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include User activity monitoring across endpoints, Behavioral analytics and anomaly detection, Data loss prevention capabilities..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Above differentiates with Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring. DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform differentiates with User activity monitoring across endpoints, Behavioral analytics and anomaly detection, Data loss prevention capabilities.
Above is developed by Above Security. DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform is developed by DTEX Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Above and DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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