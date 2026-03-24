Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..

DTEX Insider Risk Management Platform: Platform combining DLP, UAM, and UEBA for insider risk management. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include User activity monitoring across endpoints, Behavioral analytics and anomaly detection, Data loss prevention capabilities..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.