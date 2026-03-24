Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..

DTEX Third-party Insider Risk: Monitors third-party insider risk through behavioral analysis and access control. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Real-time visibility into third-party user access and behaviors, Dynamic risk scoring for prioritizing anomalous behavior, Behavioral intelligence to distinguish malicious, outsmarted, and negligent insiders..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.