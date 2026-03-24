Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Above is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Above Security. DTEX Third-party Insider Risk is a commercial insider threat detection tool by DTEX Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in insider threat noise will appreciate Above's behavioral narrative approach, which builds intent-based profiles across SaaS and collaboration tools instead of firing rule-based alerts on every permission spike. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, giving you the detection layer most insider threat tools skip in favor of access controls. Skip this if your organization lacks a dedicated insider risk program or treats the problem as purely a legal/HR concern; Above assumes you have investigators ready to act on detailed behavioral reports.
Enterprise security teams managing contractor and vendor access at scale need DTEX Third-party Insider Risk because it actually distinguishes between negligent, compromised, and intentional insider behavior instead of just flagging anomalies and calling it done. The tool covers four critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions, GV.SC supply chain risk and PR.AA access control especially, and handles credential compromise detection alongside behavioral analysis in a single deployment. Skip this if your third-party population is under 50 users or if you're hunting for a tool that also manages your employee insider threat program; DTEX is purpose-built for external access monitoring and doesn't try to do both equally well.
Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis.
Monitors third-party insider risk through behavioral analysis and access control
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Common questions about comparing Above vs DTEX Third-party Insider Risk for your insider threat detection needs.
Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..
DTEX Third-party Insider Risk: Monitors third-party insider risk through behavioral analysis and access control. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Real-time visibility into third-party user access and behaviors, Dynamic risk scoring for prioritizing anomalous behavior, Behavioral intelligence to distinguish malicious, outsmarted, and negligent insiders..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Above differentiates with Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring. DTEX Third-party Insider Risk differentiates with Real-time visibility into third-party user access and behaviors, Dynamic risk scoring for prioritizing anomalous behavior, Behavioral intelligence to distinguish malicious, outsmarted, and negligent insiders.
Above is developed by Above Security. DTEX Third-party Insider Risk is developed by DTEX Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Above and DTEX Third-party Insider Risk serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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