DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..

Impart LLM Security: LLM security platform detecting prompt injection, jailbreaks, and abuse. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include Automatic LLM model discovery and visibility, Prompt injection detection, Jailbreak detection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.