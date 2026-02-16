Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..

Impart LLM Security: LLM security platform detecting prompt injection, jailbreaks, and abuse. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include Automatic LLM model discovery and visibility, Prompt injection detection, Jailbreak detection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.