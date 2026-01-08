360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..

Doppel Platform: AI-driven platform for detecting and disrupting social engineering attacks. built by Doppel. Core capabilities include Threat Graph connecting spoofed domains, fake profiles, ads, and messaging into unified campaigns, Multi-channel monitoring across web, social media, ads, messaging, email, app stores, and dark web, AI-driven threat detection and triage using LLM agents..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.