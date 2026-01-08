Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Doppel Platform is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Doppel. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need early warning of credential breaches and executive doxing threats should start with 360 Privacy 360 Monitor, since its dark web monitoring catches stolen employee credentials weeks before they appear in mainstream breach databases. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, with real-time alerting that actually reduces the window between compromise detection and response. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or internal asset inventory; 360 Privacy 360 Monitor is external threat intelligence first, and you'll need separate tools to act on what it finds.
Security leaders protecting brand reputation and executive teams from social engineering will find Doppel Platform's strength in connecting fragmented attacks across channels into actionable campaigns rather than alerting on isolated threats. The platform monitors 100M+ daily signals across web, social, ads, messaging, and dark web while its AI triage surfaces what actually matters, which addresses the detection-to-response gap most tools leave open. This works best for mid-market and enterprise teams with dedicated brand or executive protection mandates; smaller teams without that focus will overpay for monitoring breadth they don't need.
Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats
AI-driven platform for detecting and disrupting social engineering attacks
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Monitor vs Doppel Platform for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..
Doppel Platform: AI-driven platform for detecting and disrupting social engineering attacks. built by Doppel. Core capabilities include Threat Graph connecting spoofed domains, fake profiles, ads, and messaging into unified campaigns, Multi-channel monitoring across web, social media, ads, messaging, email, app stores, and dark web, AI-driven threat detection and triage using LLM agents..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor differentiates with Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts. Doppel Platform differentiates with Threat Graph connecting spoofed domains, fake profiles, ads, and messaging into unified campaigns, Multi-channel monitoring across web, social media, ads, messaging, email, app stores, and dark web, AI-driven threat detection and triage using LLM agents.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor is developed by 360 Privacy. Doppel Platform is developed by Doppel. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor and Doppel Platform serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Executive Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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