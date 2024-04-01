Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DOMXSS Scanner is a free static application security testing tool. Nuxt Security is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Frontend developers and security engineers auditing single-page applications will find DOMXSS Scanner useful for catching DOM XSS issues that static analysis often misses, particularly in JavaScript event handlers and sink chains. The tool is free and requires no setup; paste code and get results in seconds, which beats paying for a commercial SAST license when you're hunting one specific vulnerability class. Skip this if your codebase spans multiple frameworks and you need centralized reporting tied to your CI/CD pipeline; DOMXSS Scanner is a targeted scanner, not a platform.
Nuxt 3 development teams building server-rendered applications will get the most from Nuxt Security because it bakes OWASP protections directly into the framework layer rather than bolting them on as an afterthought. CSP, CSRF, and XSS validation ship as zero-config defaults with 968 GitHub stars backing active maintenance, so you're not betting on a side project. Skip this if your stack isn't Nuxt 3 or if you need runtime monitoring and pentesting; this module handles build-time and request-time controls, not post-deployment breach response.
A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.
A Nuxt 3 security module that automatically implements OWASP security patterns through HTTP headers, middleware, and various protection mechanisms including CSP, XSS validation, CORS, and CSRF protection.
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Common questions about comparing DOMXSS Scanner vs Nuxt Security for your static application security testing needs.
DOMXSS Scanner: A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files..
Nuxt Security: A Nuxt 3 security module that automatically implements OWASP security patterns through HTTP headers, middleware, and various protection mechanisms including CSP, XSS validation, CORS, and CSRF protection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DOMXSS Scanner is open-source with 194 GitHub stars. Nuxt Security is open-source with 968 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DOMXSS Scanner and Nuxt Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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