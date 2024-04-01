Frontend developers and security engineers auditing single-page applications will find DOMXSS Scanner useful for catching DOM XSS issues that static analysis often misses, particularly in JavaScript event handlers and sink chains. The tool is free and requires no setup; paste code and get results in seconds, which beats paying for a commercial SAST license when you're hunting one specific vulnerability class. Skip this if your codebase spans multiple frameworks and you need centralized reporting tied to your CI/CD pipeline; DOMXSS Scanner is a targeted scanner, not a platform.

Nuxt Security

Nuxt 3 development teams building server-rendered applications will get the most from Nuxt Security because it bakes OWASP protections directly into the framework layer rather than bolting them on as an afterthought. CSP, CSRF, and XSS validation ship as zero-config defaults with 968 GitHub stars backing active maintenance, so you're not betting on a side project. Skip this if your stack isn't Nuxt 3 or if you need runtime monitoring and pentesting; this module handles build-time and request-time controls, not post-deployment breach response.