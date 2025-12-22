Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.

Nuxt Security

Nuxt 3 development teams building server-rendered applications will get the most from Nuxt Security because it bakes OWASP protections directly into the framework layer rather than bolting them on as an afterthought. CSP, CSRF, and XSS validation ship as zero-config defaults with 968 GitHub stars backing active maintenance, so you're not betting on a side project. Skip this if your stack isn't Nuxt 3 or if you need runtime monitoring and pentesting; this module handles build-time and request-time controls, not post-deployment breach response.