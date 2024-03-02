Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DNSDumpster is a free external attack surface management tool. Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Edgescan. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams doing reconnaissance on their own domains before attackers do will get immediate value from DNSDumpster; it maps DNS infrastructure faster than manual queries and catches subdomain sprawl that internal teams forget exists. The free tier means you can start mapping your attack surface today without procurement cycles, and the tool's subdomain enumeration consistently surfaces 40-60% more records than basic DNS lookups. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated alerting tied to your SOAR; DNSDumpster is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a watching system.
Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under sprawling cloud infrastructure will get real value from Edgescan Attack Surface Management because it actually finds the assets you've forgotten you own, not just rescans what's already in your inventory. The platform maps DNS records, subdomains, and APIs continuously without requiring agents or network access, covering ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 where most ASM tools go shallow. Skip this if your priority is remediation workflow automation or integration with existing ticketing systems; Edgescan excels at discovery and exposure alerting, not orchestration of the fix.
DNSDumpster is a domain research tool for discovering and analyzing DNS records to map an organization's attack surface.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring
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Common questions about comparing DNSDumpster vs Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) for your external attack surface management needs.
DNSDumpster: DNSDumpster is a domain research tool for discovering and analyzing DNS records to map an organization's attack surface..
Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM): External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery and inventory, Continuous attack surface monitoring, DNS and internet record mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DNSDumpster and Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security. Key differences: DNSDumpster is Free while Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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