DIVA Android is a free secure code training tool. OVAA (Oversecured Vulnerable Android App) is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Mobile security trainers and AppSec teams validating Android vulnerability assessment skills should use DIVA Android as their sandbox; it's free, deliberately flawed, and maps directly to real mobile attack paths that paid tools often miss in labs. The 1,088 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and long-term maintenance, which matters for training materials. Skip this if you need to test against production Android apps or need automated vulnerability scanning; DIVA is intentional pedagogy, not a pen-testing framework.