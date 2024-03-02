Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
DIVA Android is a free secure code training tool. OVAA (Oversecured Vulnerable Android App) is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security trainers and AppSec teams validating Android vulnerability assessment skills should use DIVA Android as their sandbox; it's free, deliberately flawed, and maps directly to real mobile attack paths that paid tools often miss in labs. The 1,088 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and long-term maintenance, which matters for training materials. Skip this if you need to test against production Android apps or need automated vulnerability scanning; DIVA is intentional pedagogy, not a pen-testing framework.
OVAA (Oversecured Vulnerable Android App)
Android security engineers and penetration testers validating their detection logic need OVAA because it packages 10+ real Android vulnerabilities in a single, runnable target that doesn't require reverse-engineering obfuscated malware to learn attack patterns. The 732 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal this app actually reflects how vulnerabilities surface in production codebases, not sanitized textbook examples. Skip this if your team is hunting for zero-days or needs a tool that simulates advanced post-exploitation behavior; OVAA is fundamentally a teaching app, not a red team platform.
DIVA Android is an intentionally vulnerable Android application designed to teach security professionals and developers about mobile application security flaws through hands-on learning.
OVAA is an intentionally vulnerable Android application that aggregates common platform security vulnerabilities for educational and security testing purposes.
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Common questions about comparing DIVA Android vs OVAA (Oversecured Vulnerable Android App) for your secure code training needs.
DIVA Android: DIVA Android is an intentionally vulnerable Android application designed to teach security professionals and developers about mobile application security flaws through hands-on learning..
OVAA (Oversecured Vulnerable Android App): OVAA is an intentionally vulnerable Android application that aggregates common platform security vulnerabilities for educational and security testing purposes..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DIVA Android is open-source with 1,088 GitHub stars. OVAA (Oversecured Vulnerable Android App) is open-source with 732 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DIVA Android and OVAA (Oversecured Vulnerable Android App) serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both cover Education, Android Security, Vulnerable Applications. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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