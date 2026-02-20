Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avatao Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Avatao. DIVA Android is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and compliance officers at startups through mid-market will find Avatao Security Training most valuable for closing the gap between developers who code and auditors who care; its hands-on secure coding challenges tied directly to ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS frameworks mean training actually maps to what gets audited. The continuous release of bite-sized challenges keeps developers engaged rather than checking a box once a year, and the compliance dashboards give auditors the evidence trail they need without separate reporting work. Skip this if your organization needs awareness training for non-technical staff as your primary use case; Avatao clearly prioritizes developer secure coding over phishing modules for the broader workforce.
Mobile security trainers and AppSec teams validating Android vulnerability assessment skills should use DIVA Android as their sandbox; it's free, deliberately flawed, and maps directly to real mobile attack paths that paid tools often miss in labs. The 1,088 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and long-term maintenance, which matters for training materials. Skip this if you need to test against production Android apps or need automated vulnerability scanning; DIVA is intentional pedagogy, not a pen-testing framework.
Security training platform for developers and staff covering secure coding and phishing.
DIVA Android is an intentionally vulnerable Android application designed to teach security professionals and developers about mobile application security flaws through hands-on learning.
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Common questions about comparing Avatao Security Training vs DIVA Android for your secure code training needs.
Avatao Security Training: Security training platform for developers and staff covering secure coding and phishing. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Phishing awareness training modules for non-technical employees, Compliance-mapped secure coding training for developers, Hands-on practical coding challenges..
DIVA Android: DIVA Android is an intentionally vulnerable Android application designed to teach security professionals and developers about mobile application security flaws through hands-on learning..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avatao Security Training is developed by Avatao. DIVA Android is open-source with 1,088 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avatao Security Training and DIVA Android serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools. Key differences: Avatao Security Training is Commercial while DIVA Android is Free, DIVA Android is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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