Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Avatao Continuous Learning is a commercial secure code training tool by Avatao. DIVA Android is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams that need security training actually embedded in workflow rather than bolt-on compliance theater should evaluate Avatao Continuous Learning, particularly if your developers skip traditional courses. The platform's role-based challenge assignment and real-time progress tracking against specific frameworks means you can measure whether training sticks; its NIST coverage in PR.AT and ID.IM shows it moves past awareness into measurable behavioral change. Skip this if you're looking for a broad security awareness platform covering the entire organization, phishing simulations, and incident response in one seat; Avatao is developer-focused, which is its strength and its narrowness.
Mobile security trainers and AppSec teams validating Android vulnerability assessment skills should use DIVA Android as their sandbox; it's free, deliberately flawed, and maps directly to real mobile attack paths that paid tools often miss in labs. The 1,088 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and long-term maintenance, which matters for training materials. Skip this if you need to test against production Android apps or need automated vulnerability scanning; DIVA is intentional pedagogy, not a pen-testing framework.
Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges.
DIVA Android is an intentionally vulnerable Android application designed to teach security professionals and developers about mobile application security flaws through hands-on learning.
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Common questions about comparing Avatao Continuous Learning vs DIVA Android for your secure code training needs.
Avatao Continuous Learning: Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting..
DIVA Android: DIVA Android is an intentionally vulnerable Android application designed to teach security professionals and developers about mobile application security flaws through hands-on learning..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avatao Continuous Learning is developed by Avatao. DIVA Android is open-source with 1,088 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avatao Continuous Learning and DIVA Android serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Education. Key differences: Avatao Continuous Learning is Commercial while DIVA Android is Free, DIVA Android is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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