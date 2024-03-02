Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DIVA Android is a free secure code training tool. Node.js Goof is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security trainers and AppSec teams validating Android vulnerability assessment skills should use DIVA Android as their sandbox; it's free, deliberately flawed, and maps directly to real mobile attack paths that paid tools often miss in labs. The 1,088 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and long-term maintenance, which matters for training materials. Skip this if you need to test against production Android apps or need automated vulnerability scanning; DIVA is intentional pedagogy, not a pen-testing framework.
Node.js developers and AppSec teams teaching secure coding practices need Node.js Goof to safely inject real vulnerabilities into their training pipeline without risk of production exposure. The application bundles multiple exploit vectors,injection, broken authentication, crypto flaws,in one low-friction demo that runs locally, making it faster to stand up than building vulnerable code from scratch. Skip this if your goal is testing a DAST scanner against production-grade Node.js apps; Goof is deliberately simplistic and won't validate detection accuracy against complex, real-world codebases.
DIVA Android is an intentionally vulnerable Android application designed to teach security professionals and developers about mobile application security flaws through hands-on learning.
Node.js Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application containing multiple security vulnerabilities for testing and educational purposes.
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Common questions about comparing DIVA Android vs Node.js Goof for your secure code training needs.
DIVA Android: DIVA Android is an intentionally vulnerable Android application designed to teach security professionals and developers about mobile application security flaws through hands-on learning..
Node.js Goof: Node.js Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application containing multiple security vulnerabilities for testing and educational purposes..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DIVA Android is open-source with 1,088 GitHub stars. Node.js Goof is open-source with 523 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DIVA Android and Node.js Goof serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Education, Vulnerable Applications. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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