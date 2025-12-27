Diligent Policy Manager is a commercial policy management tool by Diligent Corporation. Hicomply Policy Management is a commercial policy management tool by Hicomply. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in policy sprawl will find real value in Diligent Policy Manager's automated attestation and version control; it eliminates the spreadsheet-and-email chaos that kills compliance programs. The tool maps directly to GV.PO governance requirements and tracks acknowledgment in real time, so you actually know who read what and when. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 employees or needs deep technical control mapping to specific NIST 800-53 controls; Diligent excels at the people and communication side of policy, not the technical framework alignment side.
SMB and mid-market security teams buried under policy sprawl should start here; Hicomply Policy Management cuts acknowledgment tracking time from weeks to days through automated reading enforcement and HR integration that actually stays in sync. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's GV.PO and GV.RR functions, meaning you're not guessing whether your policy program meets baseline expectations. Skip this if your organization needs policy content authoring help or deep analytics on compliance drift; Hicomply excels at distribution and proof of receipt, not drafting frameworks from scratch or catching policy violations in practice.
Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies
Centralizes security policy creation, versioning, approval, and tracking.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Diligent Policy Manager vs Hicomply Policy Management for your policy management needs.
Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..
Hicomply Policy Management: Centralizes security policy creation, versioning, approval, and tracking. built by Hicomply. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Pre-built policy templates for common compliance requirements, Automated version control with full version history, Approval workflows for policy review and publishing..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox