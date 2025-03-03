Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by DigitSec. HackerOne Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by HackerOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing
Salesforce-dependent teams need DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing because it embeds 120+ Salesforce-specific security rules directly into your deployment pipeline instead of forcing you to interpret generic SAST findings. The platform covers SAST, DAST, and SCA across Salesforce and B2C Commerce ecosystems with multiple daily scans and AppExchange review integration, addressing ID.RA and PR.PS requirements without requiring security expertise in your Salesforce admin group. Skip this if you're running polyglot cloud infrastructure; DigitSec's strength is narrowly focused, which means it won't replace a general application security program.
Development teams drowning in SAST noise should pick HackerOne Code for its AI-powered triage that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from false positives by reasoning about your code's context and architecture. The platform combines SAST and SCA with human-in-the-loop validation for critical issues, cutting through the 80 percent of alerts most teams ignore. Skip this if your codebase is predominantly legacy mainframe or COBOL; HackerOne Code prioritizes modern languages and CI/CD integration where its fix generation and continuous learning from team feedback actually compound value over time.
Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce
AI-powered code security platform for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing vs HackerOne Code for your static application security testing needs.
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing: Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce. built by DigitSec. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
HackerOne Code: AI-powered code security platform for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities. built by HackerOne. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability detection in commits and pull requests, SAST and SCA combined with AI reasoning models, Context-aware triage based on code logic and architecture..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA). HackerOne Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability detection in commits and pull requests, SAST and SCA combined with AI reasoning models, Context-aware triage based on code logic and architecture.
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing is developed by DigitSec. HackerOne Code is developed by HackerOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing and HackerOne Code serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover SCA, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox