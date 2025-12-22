Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing is a commercial application security posture management tool by DigitSec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing
Salesforce-dependent teams need DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing because it embeds 120+ Salesforce-specific security rules directly into your deployment pipeline instead of forcing you to interpret generic SAST findings. The platform covers SAST, DAST, and SCA across Salesforce and B2C Commerce ecosystems with multiple daily scans and AppExchange review integration, addressing ID.RA and PR.PS requirements without requiring security expertise in your Salesforce admin group. Skip this if you're running polyglot cloud infrastructure; DigitSec's strength is narrowly focused, which means it won't replace a general application security program.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing: Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce. built by DigitSec. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review differentiates with Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns. DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA).
Aikido AI Code Review is developed by Aikido Security. DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing is developed by DigitSec. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido AI Code Review integrates with Azure DevOps. DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing integrates with Salesforce, Salesforce B2C Commerce, Salesforce AppExchange. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido AI Code Review and DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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