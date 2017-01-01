Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DigitalStakeout. Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Searchlight Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search
Security teams responsible for breach response and insider threat triage should use DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search to quickly verify whether your people or assets appear in active breach dumps across Tor, paste sites, and malware logs. The tool indexes 121 billion records and supports searches across email, domain, SSN, and crypto addresses, cutting investigation time from hours to minutes. Skip this if you need automated continuous monitoring; the XTI Monitor premium add-on handles that, but the core product is built for reactive search and incident response, not proactive surface-wide scanning.
Security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies without dedicated threat intelligence staff should use DarkIQ to stop worrying about dark web leaks and supply chain exposure; the platform does the heavy lifting with automated monitoring across 475+ billion records and AI-powered categorization that surfaces only actionable threats. It maps findings to MITRE ATT&CK techniques and flags compromised credentials in real time, which means your team gets context instead of noise. Skip this if you're already staffed with analysts who prefer manual hunting or need deep forensic analysis of threat actor infrastructure; DarkIQ trades flexibility for speed.
Search engine for investigating exposed data across surface, deep, and dark web
Monitor for pre-attack indicators - leaked creds, phishing infrastructure, & dark web chat
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Common questions about comparing DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search vs Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ for your digital risk protection needs.
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search: Search engine for investigating exposed data across surface, deep, and dark web. built by DigitalStakeout. Core capabilities include Search across surface, deep, and dark web breach sources, Support for multiple data type searches including email, domain, SSN, credit card, Bitcoin address, Access to 121+ billion indexed breach records..
Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ: Monitor for pre-attack indicators - leaked creds, phishing infrastructure, & dark web chat. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Automated dark web monitoring across 475+ billion records, AI-powered threat detection and categorization, Contextualized alerts with actor and location information..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search differentiates with Search across surface, deep, and dark web breach sources, Support for multiple data type searches including email, domain, SSN, credit card, Bitcoin address, Access to 121+ billion indexed breach records. Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ differentiates with Automated dark web monitoring across 475+ billion records, AI-powered threat detection and categorization, Contextualized alerts with actor and location information.
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search is developed by DigitalStakeout. Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search and Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Tor. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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