ACID Technologies: Dark web monitoring & digital identity protection with real-time threat alerts. built by ACID Technologies. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 dark web, deep web, and surface web monitoring, Tailored per-client keyword monitoring with multi-language support and Regex, AI-powered robot clusters and avatar injection for threat detection..

DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search: Search engine for investigating exposed data across surface, deep, and dark web. built by DigitalStakeout. Core capabilities include Search across surface, deep, and dark web breach sources, Support for multiple data type searches including email, domain, SSN, credit card, Bitcoin address, Access to 121+ billion indexed breach records..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.