Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DigitalStakeout. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Osintleak. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search
Security teams responsible for breach response and insider threat triage should use DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search to quickly verify whether your people or assets appear in active breach dumps across Tor, paste sites, and malware logs. The tool indexes 121 billion records and supports searches across email, domain, SSN, and crypto addresses, cutting investigation time from hours to minutes. Skip this if you need automated continuous monitoring; the XTI Monitor premium add-on handles that, but the core product is built for reactive search and incident response, not proactive surface-wide scanning.
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting credential leaks before they hit your production environment should run OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence; its multi-selector search across surface, deep, and dark web sources plus real-time alerting catches exposed assets competitors miss during triage. The tool maps cleanly to NIST ID.RA and DE.CM, meaning you get risk visibility and continuous monitoring without needing separate darknet subscriptions. Skip this if your team lacks 2-3 hours monthly to operationalize alerts or if you're looking for a single vendor to handle both leak detection and incident response; OSINTLeak is focused, not sprawling.
Search engine for investigating exposed data across surface, deep, and dark web
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search vs OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence for your digital risk protection needs.
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search: Search engine for investigating exposed data across surface, deep, and dark web. built by DigitalStakeout. Core capabilities include Search across surface, deep, and dark web breach sources, Support for multiple data type searches including email, domain, SSN, credit card, Bitcoin address, Access to 121+ billion indexed breach records..
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence: Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure. built by Osintleak. Core capabilities include Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search differentiates with Search across surface, deep, and dark web breach sources, Support for multiple data type searches including email, domain, SSN, credit card, Bitcoin address, Access to 121+ billion indexed breach records. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence differentiates with Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search.
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search is developed by DigitalStakeout. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is developed by Osintleak. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search and OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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