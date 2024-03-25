Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
dex2jar is a free mobile app security tool. Obfuscapk is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security researchers and mobile app pentesters need dex2jar to reverse-engineer Android binaries at scale; it's the only free tool that reliably converts DEX bytecode back to readable Java source, which is non-negotiable for threat hunting in third-party apps. With 13,084 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, you're getting a stable, battle-tested foundation that hasn't needed a commercial alternative in over a decade. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or a GUI-driven analysis platform; dex2jar is a command-line surgeon's tool for teams comfortable reading bytecode, not a one-click security scanner.
Mobile security teams responsible for hardening Android apps against reverse engineering will find Obfuscapk's modular approach valuable because it works directly on compiled bytecode without requiring source code access, letting you protect legacy or third-party apps where that's unavailable. The tool's 1,241 GitHub stars and active Python-based architecture reflect solid adoption among developers who need granular control over smali obfuscation, resource manipulation, and manifest modification. This is not the right choice if you need automated threat detection or runtime protection; Obfuscapk is purely a code transformation tool that shifts your posture from Detect to Protect through obscurity, not behavioral analysis.
Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali.
A modular Python tool that obfuscates Android applications by manipulating decompiled smali code, resources, and manifest files without requiring source code access.
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Common questions about comparing dex2jar vs Obfuscapk for your mobile app security needs.
dex2jar: Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali..
Obfuscapk: A modular Python tool that obfuscates Android applications by manipulating decompiled smali code, resources, and manifest files without requiring source code access..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
dex2jar is open-source with 13,084 GitHub stars. Obfuscapk is open-source with 1,241 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
dex2jar and Obfuscapk serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, Smali. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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