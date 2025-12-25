Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.
Security teams running bug bounty programs or managing external reconnaissance workflows will get the most from Projectdiscovery.io Chaos; it discovers subdomains and assets faster than manual enumeration and integrates cleanly into existing scanning pipelines without licensing friction. The tool's free model means you can run it at scale across your full attack surface without per-scan costs, which matters when you're doing continuous discovery. Skip this if you need a managed SaaS platform that handles remediation workflows or integrates with your ticketing system; Chaos is a standalone enumeration engine that assumes you already have downstream tools for validation and response.
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains.
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Surface Monitoring vs Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..
Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos: A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Surface Monitoring and Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Detectify Surface Monitoring is Commercial while Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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