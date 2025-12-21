Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
Security teams running bug bounty programs or managing external reconnaissance workflows will get the most from Projectdiscovery.io Chaos; it discovers subdomains and assets faster than manual enumeration and integrates cleanly into existing scanning pipelines without licensing friction. The tool's free model means you can run it at scale across your full attack surface without per-scan costs, which matters when you're doing continuous discovery. Skip this if you need a managed SaaS platform that handles remediation workflows or integrates with your ticketing system; Chaos is a standalone enumeration engine that assumes you already have downstream tools for validation and response.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains.
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos: A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Attack Surface Management and Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Key differences: Anomali Attack Surface Management is Commercial while Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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