Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by DerSecur. Fortra BeSTORM is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Fortra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
SMB and mid-market teams running web applications without dedicated AppSec staff should start with DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing because unlimited scan frequency and automated vulnerability prioritization let you find exploitable flaws without needing security expertise to tune the scanner. The passive network scanner plus AJAX support mean you'll catch real-world attack paths that traditional DAST tools miss on asynchronous applications. Skip this if you need SAST-first workflows or have complex API-only architectures; DerScanner prioritizes live application scanning over source code analysis.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with mature CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Fortra BeSTORM because its black box fuzzing approach catches logic flaws and authentication bypasses that static scanners routinely miss during pre-deployment testing. The tool's hybrid deployment model and alignment with NIST ID.RA (risk assessment) means it integrates cleanly into existing risk workflows without forcing rip-and-replace decisions. Skip this if your organization runs heavy manual penetration testing or lacks the engineering bandwidth to tune fuzzing parameters; BeSTORM demands active tuning to avoid noise, and passive buyers end up drowning in low-confidence findings.
DAST tool that scans live web apps to detect vulnerabilities in real-time
Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security
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Common questions about comparing DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) vs Fortra BeSTORM for your dynamic application security testing needs.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST tool that scans live web apps to detect vulnerabilities in real-time. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Traditional DAST scanning of live web applications, Passive scanner for network traffic analysis, Automatic scanner for scheduled continuous testing..
Fortra BeSTORM: Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security. built by Fortra..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by DerSecur. Fortra BeSTORM is developed by Fortra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and Fortra BeSTORM serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Fuzzing. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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