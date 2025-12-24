DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST tool that scans live web apps to detect vulnerabilities in real-time. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Traditional DAST scanning of live web applications, Passive scanner for network traffic analysis, Automatic scanner for scheduled continuous testing..

Fortra BeSTORM: Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security. built by Fortra..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.