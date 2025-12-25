Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck API Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by DerSecur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Security teams managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple domains will get the most from AppCheck API Scanner because it actually discovers endpoints instead of relying on incomplete specs, then tests authorization flaws that static scanners consistently miss. The fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL schemas, combined with HMAC and AWS v4 signing support, means you're scanning real API behavior rather than guessing payloads. Skip this if your APIs are behind strict API gateways or if you need post-breach response capabilities; AppCheck is built for vulnerability identification, not incident recovery. SMB and mid-market teams running web applications without dedicated AppSec staff should start with DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing because unlimited scan frequency and automated vulnerability prioritization let you find exploitable flaws without needing security expertise to tune the scanner. The passive network scanner plus AJAX support mean you'll catch real-world attack paths that traditional DAST tools miss on asynchronous applications. Skip this if you need SAST-first workflows or have complex API-only architectures; DerScanner prioritizes live application scanning over source code analysis.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple domains will get the most from AppCheck API Scanner because it actually discovers endpoints instead of relying on incomplete specs, then tests authorization flaws that static scanners consistently miss. The fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL schemas, combined with HMAC and AWS v4 signing support, means you're scanning real API behavior rather than guessing payloads. Skip this if your APIs are behind strict API gateways or if you need post-breach response capabilities; AppCheck is built for vulnerability identification, not incident recovery.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
SMB and mid-market teams running web applications without dedicated AppSec staff should start with DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing because unlimited scan frequency and automated vulnerability prioritization let you find exploitable flaws without needing security expertise to tune the scanner. The passive network scanner plus AJAX support mean you'll catch real-world attack paths that traditional DAST tools miss on asynchronous applications. Skip this if you need SAST-first workflows or have complex API-only architectures; DerScanner prioritizes live application scanning over source code analysis.
API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
DAST tool that scans live web apps to detect vulnerabilities in real-time
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck API Scanner vs DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST tool that scans live web apps to detect vulnerabilities in real-time. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Traditional DAST scanning of live web applications, Passive scanner for network traffic analysis, Automatic scanner for scheduled continuous testing..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck API Scanner differentiates with REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL. DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) differentiates with Traditional DAST scanning of live web applications, Passive scanner for network traffic analysis, Automatic scanner for scheduled continuous testing.
AppCheck API Scanner is developed by AppCheck. DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by DerSecur. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
AppCheck API Scanner and DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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