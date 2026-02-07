DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform: Continuous vulnerability detection platform for live production environments. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in production environments, SBOM generation and aggregation, CVE correlation with live deployed services..

Raven Runtime SCA: Runtime SCA tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in cloud environments. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Runtime reachability analysis at CPU level, Vulnerability detection in open-source libraries and OS packages, Multi-language support (Python, Ruby, C++, C, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Scala, Java, PHP)..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.